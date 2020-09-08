Going back to school looks a little different this year, but Chili’s is celebrating the season anyhow. The chain restaurant’s new monthly margarita is aptly titled the “Jack to School ‘Rita,” and instead of just tequila, it uses apple-flavored whiskey too.

Whether you or your child is physically headed to class on campus, working remotely or both, those who are of-age can swing by Chili’s for a $5 Jack to School ‘Rita through the remainder of September. The not-so-traditional cocktail is made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple Whiskey, Lunazul tequila, freshly made sour mix and a hint of coconut served on the rocks with a citrus sugar rim.

Not all states have opened their dining rooms just yet, but Chili’s is offering the deal for dine-in and carry-out where permissible. If you don’t have a Chili’s in your locale or just can’t leave the house because your hands are tied, become your own bartender by crafting cocktails that pair perfectly with dinner.