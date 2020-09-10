new chick-fil-a fall menu
Courtesy of Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Coffee, Brownie, Cold Brew: Chain Launches New Fall Menu

September 10, 2020
By
Eat Mor ... Brownies?
new chick-fil-a fall menu
Courtesy of Chick-fil-A

Although the leaves have yet to turn, fall menus are in full effect. Chick-fil-A’s is the latest to launch, featuring one new dessert item and two coffees to pair with cult-favorite chicken sandwiches and waffle fries.

Starting Sept. 14 at locations nationwide, Chick-fil-A will offer a new Chocolate Fudge Brownie with semi-sweet chocolate and fudgy chunks. Each comes individually wrapped and can also be purchased by the tray.

For drinks, there’s the THRIVE Farmers Hot Coffee, a specialty-grade custom-blend using coffee beans grown in Central and South America, with notes of smooth caramel and a nutty finish. Then, there’s the Mocha Cream Cold Brew. This beverage features cold brew coffee, sweetened cream and chocolate-flavored syrup.

The brownie and hot coffee are joining the Chick-fil-A menu year-round, while the cold brew is here for a limited time only. If you plan on grabbing any of the above with your first meal of the day, you should know when each chain restaurant stops serving breakfast.

