Although the leaves have yet to turn, fall menus are in full effect. Chick-fil-A’s is the latest to launch, featuring one new dessert item and two coffees to pair with cult-favorite chicken sandwiches and waffle fries.

Starting Sept. 14 at locations nationwide, Chick-fil-A will offer a new Chocolate Fudge Brownie with semi-sweet chocolate and fudgy chunks. Each comes individually wrapped and can also be purchased by the tray.

For drinks, there’s the THRIVE Farmers Hot Coffee, a specialty-grade custom-blend using coffee beans grown in Central and South America, with notes of smooth caramel and a nutty finish. Then, there’s the Mocha Cream Cold Brew. This beverage features cold brew coffee, sweetened cream and chocolate-flavored syrup.

The brownie and hot coffee are joining the Chick-fil-A menu year-round, while the cold brew is here for a limited time only. If you plan on grabbing any of the above with your first meal of the day, you should know when each chain restaurant stops serving breakfast.