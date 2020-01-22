Ben & Jerry’s newest flavor is a collaboration with Netflix, and the name is a little NSFW. “Netflix & Chilll’d” is the perfect combination of everything you could ever want for a TV binge: peanut butter ice cream, sweet and salty pretzel swirls, and fudge brownies. Now all that's missing is a bag of edible cookie dough.

The Best Ice Cream Stand in Every State

Netflix & Chilll’d is now available in pints around the globe, online and in scoop shops, and is a permanent addition to Ben & Jerry's lineup. This release marks the first time Ben & Jerry’s has launched both dairy and non-dairy versions of one flavor at the same time, though the non-dairy variety will be sold only in the U.S.

At a recent media unveiling, The Daily Meal was able to sample the product and, no exaggeration, it became one editor’s new favorite ice cream. The peanut butter was smooth and rich enough to get that flavor you know and love without becoming overpowering.

For someone who doesn’t particularly like salted desserts, our taste tester found that the pretzel-bits-to-everything-else-ratio was spot on. The crunchy pieces added a nice texture to the mix, and the cheeky salt was soft on the palate, yet present.

The sweet flavors are prevalent, especially the decadent fudge brownie chunks you’re probably going to wish were in every bite. They’re baked at Greyston Bakery in Yonkers, New York. If you've ever had Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie or Half Baked flavors, then you've enjoyed these brownies. They're here in Netflix & Chilll'd in a way that will make you fall in love with brownies all over again.

Last year, Baskin-Robbins also partnered with Netflix. Capitalizing on the release of the new season of "Stranger Things," the confectioner turned one of its stores in Burbank, California, into Scoops Ahoy, the ice cream parlor manned by Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke).

Ben & Jerry's Netflix & Chilll'd is a welcome addition to the flavor roster. Prior to the unveiling, we assumed it would've had something to do with popcorn because movies and popcorn go together, right? We're glad it doesn't, but in truth, we'd take anything over Thanksgiving dinner, lobster, brown sugar sour cream and the rest of these unexpected ice cream flavors.