Ben & Jerry’s is inspiring people to get to the polls and vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, by bringing back a limited-edition pint for $4.99 featuring cinnamon and chocolate ice cream with gobs of cinnamon bun dough and spicy fudge brownies: Justice ReMix’d.

The flavor, which first launched in 2019, is part of a criminal justice action campaign in partnership with the Advancement Project National Office in supporting reforms that invest in people instead of prisons. In relaunching Justice ReMix’d, Ben & Jerry’s hopes to inspire radical change.

That’s not it though. The ice cream chain is also offering free waffle cone upgrades to anyone who pledges to vote for justice; giving fans a way to check their voter registration status, register online and get local election information from Scoop Shops; and producing a podcast about the history of racism in America.

Furthermore, Ben & Jerry’s will be hosting an exhibit at the ice cream factory honoring the life and legacy of late Congressman and Civil Rights leader John Lewis; sponsoring the first-ever broadcast performance on Adult Swim by Run The Jewels (El-P and Killer Mike) with a strong action for young people to get out and vote; and providing voter education stories on its digital channels.

Last but not least, all company-owned and operated facilities in the U.S., including corporate headquarters and ice cream factories, will be closed on Election Day to encourage employees to vote. There are, of course, several options for this including vote-by-mail and in-person voting. If you're headed to the polls physically this year, make sure you do so safely.