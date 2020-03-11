Ben & Jerry’s first-ever Free Cone Day was held on May 5, 1979, and it’s happened annually ever since. Nowadays, the event is hosted on the second Tuesday of April, but this year, because of the potential dangers of coronavirus, or COVID-19, the ice cream chain has decided to postpone the global holiday.

“This year, some of our scoop shops in communities around the world will be unable to take part in Free Cone Day due to precautions put in place by local governments around large public gatherings, considering the increasing presence of COVID-19,” Ben & Jerry’s said in a statement.

So, the occasion has been called off, but it wasn’t canceled completely. The Vermont-based confectioner plans to reschedule Free Cone Day for later in the year when it’s safer for crowds to publicly indulge in complimentary Cherry Garcia.

In the meantime, scoop shops remain open, ready to serve your favorite ice cream flavors.