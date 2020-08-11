It may be summer, but retailers are gearing up for the holiday season, which means festive flavors are near. Is that jingle bells we hear instead of the ice cream truck? Ben & Jerry’s may be the king of ice cream, but the brand is launching two new limited-edition batches of edible cookie dough bites to get you in the holiday spirit.

Our 50 Best Cookie Recipes

Ben & Jerry’s seasonal Gingerbread Cookie Dough Chunks and vegan Cinnamon Bun Dough Chunks will join the brand's other edible cookie dough bites in the frozen aisle of supermarkets and participating Scoop Shops nationwide.

The jolly, comforting baked good-inspired flavors join Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Half Baked .

Each flavor comes in an 8 ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $3.99 to $5.49 each. And you don’t need to cook them like you would with normal cookie dough. They’re safe to eat as is, so just take them out of the freezer, unzip the bag and enjoy, or go big and use them as a topping on the most popular ice cream flavor in your state.