We are so sorry if you, like us, now have the lyrics to Baby Shark in your head after literally just reading the headline to this story. But yeah, in the year of our lord 2019, Kellogg’s is launching a Baby Shark cereal exclusively at Sam’s Club and Walmart.

So, what will Baby Shark cereal taste like? Not shark, thank God. The pastel-colored pieces, which look like an offshoot of Apple Jacks or Froot Loops, are “naturally and artificially” berry-flavored. Marshmallow pucks come on the side. The limited-edition cereal will be available at Sam’s Club on August 17 and Walmart in late September, according to a Kellogg's spokesperson. Consumers can pick up a two-pack from either retailer for $5.98.



If you’ve made it this far and you still don’t know what Baby Shark is, it’s an incredibly repetitive children’s song about a family of sharks. Here’s an example of the regrettably catchy lyrics:

Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo

Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo

Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo

Baby shark!

This happens over and over again to no foreseeable end, but after Baby Shark comes mommy, daddy, grandma, grandpa, “let’s go hunt,” “run away,” “safe at last,” and “it’s the end.” Alas, it’s never the end. This song will play on a loop in your nightmares until the end of time — unless you’re a child. The tune (which was a campfire song long before it went viral in 2016) has reportedly inspired a TV show in partner with Nickelodeon. Gone are the days of “Jimmy Neutron,” “Rocket Power,” “The Fairly Oddparents” and these breakfast cereals we wish they’d bring back.