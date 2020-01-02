Applebee’s Launches All-You-Can-Eat Boneless Wings

Applebee’s all-you-can-eat deal is back and better than ever because this time you can order Riblets, fried shrimp or — wait for it — boneless wings. The epic new entree, which is normally served as an appetizer with celery, is just $12.99 for a limited time only.

For this promotion, bottomless boneless wings come tossed in classic Buffalo sauce. Sorry, no honey BBQ or sweet Asian chile. It comes with ranch for dipping, one side of coleslaw and an endless amount of fries. That’s right: You can get as many boneless wings and fries as your stomach desires. How much is too much? The limit does not exist.



Courtesy of Applebee's

If you’re feeling red meat or seafood, get your fill of slow-cooked honey BBQ Riblets (a short, flat pork cut trimmed from spare ribs) or fried shrimp with cocktail sauce. These plates are served with one side of coleslaw and unlimited fries too.



Courtesy of Applebee's

Also new for January is $1 Vodka Rum Frostbite Neighborhood Drink of the Month. The tropical blue and white cocktail features a blend of rum, vodka, blue curacao, coconut and pineapple served over ice in a 10-ounce mug.

