In October, Applebee’s launched one of its cheapest deals yet: 25 cent boneless wings for customers who dine in. The promotion is back for a limited time only at restaurants nationwide, so eat your heart out.

Whether you want five or 50, they’re still just a quarter each, and you can get them in any flavor you want including classic hot Buffalo, honey BBQ or sweet Asian chile sauce. Celery and dipping sauce are extra.

But that’s not all. Throughout March, Applebee’s will also offer a new beverage menu featuring premium drinks for less than $10. For just $3, you can get Bud Light Seltzer; for $5, you can get a green 20-ounce Long Island iced tea made with Jameson; and for $7, you can get a top-shelf frozen strawberry “DaquiRita” made with Patron Silver.

Price and participation may vary by location for the wings and the drinks, so call ahead and make sure your local Applebee’s is honoring the promotions to avoid the inevitable disappointment. Worse case scenario, you can always treat yourself to the best Buffalo wings in America.