A 400-Pound Marshmallow Peep Will Drop To Welcome The New Year

You know about the New Year’s Eve ball that drops in Times Square. But in Pennsylvania, it’s a 400-pound Marshmallow Peep that drops to mark the new year.

Naturally, the event takes place in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the home of Just Born, the company that makes Marshmallow Peeps, Chicks and other sweet squishy goodies. “Peepsfest” is an annual two-day New Year’s Eve festival held at the SteelStacks arts and cultural center.

The celebration includes a Peeps diorama contest, Peeps sculpture competition, magicians, a fun run, craft activities and more. It’s very family-friendly, and kids don’t even have to stay up until midnight to watch the gigantic Peep drop. Instead of making the young ones (not to mention, we tired oldsters) stay awake until midnight, the chick makes its famed drop at 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 31.



Jeff Fusco/AP Images for Just Born Quality Confections

Although the Peep makes its appearance on Dec. 31, the event actually starts on Dec. 30, running from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. And don’t be disappointed: The Peep might be enormous, but it’s not edible.

