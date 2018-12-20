This Is The Most Stressful Airport In America

Travelers sometimes don’t have much of a choice when it comes to airports. If Grandma lives in Minneapolis, MSP International is where you’re booking your trip. But just in case you can choose, travel-insurance website InsureMyTrip.com has put together a list of the most stressful airports this holiday season, based on flight cancellations.

Bad news for East Coasters, or for those traveling there: The worst 10 airports are all in your neck of the woods.

The site predicts that New York's LaGuardia International Airport will be most stressful for travelers this Christmas, noting that LGA reports the highest percentage of canceled flights (4.9 percent) so far in 2018.

Norfolk International in Virginia came in second, followed by Charleston AFB/International in South Carolina, Greater Rochester International in New York, and Philadelphia International in Pennsylvania. After those five were Newark Liberty International in New Jersey, Theodore Francis Green in Rhode Island, Ronald Reagan Washington National in Washington DC, Buffalo Niagara International in New York, and John F. Kennedy International, also in New York. Sorry, Empire Staters, but to misquote a famous song, if you can make it out of there, you’ll make it anywhere.

Wondering if any airports are less stressful? Go west, apparently. The survey ranked 75, and the least stressful of all was Salt Lake City International in Utah, followed by Boise Air Terminal in Idaho, Seattle-Tacoma International in Washington state, Kahului Airport in Hawaii, and Portland International in Oregon.

The site also offers some tips for trying to avoid or cope with a cancellation, noting that flights scheduled for departure between 4 and 6 p.m. are more susceptible to delays and cancellations. And while most airlines will rebook travelers on the next available flight, take note that the airline isn’t required to reimburse you for losses suffered due to a cancellation. Whether or not you’re flying this season, check out 25 crazy facts about airplane food.