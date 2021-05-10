Step 1: Using either your hands or a fork, slightly crumble the tofu.

Step 2: Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat in a large skillet and sauté 3 cloves minced garlic and 1/2 diced yellow onion onion for 3-5 minutes until softened. Add 1/2 chopped red and yellow peppers, 1 tablespoon chili powder, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper and cook, stirring frequently, for 3-5 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Add 2 diced tomatoes and tofu and cook for another 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently. (It’s done when the tofu is lightly fried and brown.) Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve.