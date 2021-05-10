  1. Home
Mexican Tofu Scramble

May 10, 2021
Start your morning with a punch of protein
Rocky89/iStock via Getty Images

If you're plant-based or dairy free, an easy way to replicate the consistency and texture of eggs is by crumbling up tofu and making a scramble. This recipe combines the protein-rich soy product with peppers and onion but feel free to get creative and add other ingredients like jalapenos and avocado for garnish. 

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
197
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 14-ounce package of firm water-packed tofu, rinsed and cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 yellow onion, diced
  • 1/2 red pepper, deseeded and chopped
  • 1/2 yellow pepper, deseeded and chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 Teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 small tomatoes, diced
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: Using either your hands or a fork, slightly crumble the tofu. 

Step 2: Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat in a large skillet and sauté 3 cloves minced garlic and 1/2 diced yellow onion onion for 3-5 minutes until softened. Add 1/2 chopped red and yellow peppers, 1 tablespoon chili powder, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper and cook, stirring frequently, for 3-5 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Add 2 diced tomatoes and tofu and cook for another 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently. (It’s done when the tofu is lightly fried and brown.) Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve.

