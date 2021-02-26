Pot roast is a traditional American favorite that is best made the day before you plan to serve it. When your roast is refrigerated, the fat will congeal on top of the cooking liquid and can be easily removed. Not only will your defatted pot roast be better for you without the added calories from the fat, it will taste better because all of the seasonings have had a chance to marry, making the flavors more intense.
This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 Teaspoon butter or corn-oil margarine
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 Pounds boneless beef pot roast
- 1 medium onion, sliced
- 12 whole peppercorns
- 12 whole dried allspice berries
- 1 bay leaf, crumbled
- 2 Tablespoons grated fresh horseradish
- 1/2 Cup dry red wine
- 1/2 Cup defatted beef stock or water
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
Directions
Step 1: Heat oven to 325 F.
Step 2: In a Dutch oven or roasting pan with a tight-fitting lid, melt 1 teaspoon butter or corn-oil margarine. Over low heat, cook 2 minced garlic cloves in the margarine until lightly browned. Add 1 (3 pound) boneless beef pot roast and brown well on both sides. Remove roast from pan.
Step 3: In the bottom of the pan, layer 1 medium sliced onion. Put the roast on top of the onion slices.
Step 4: In a bowl, combine 12 whole peppercorns, 12 whole dried allspice berries, 1 crumbled bay leaf, 2 tablespoons grated horseradish, 1/2 cup dry red wine, 1/2 cup defatted beef stock (or water), and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Pour over the roast.
Step 5: Cover tightly and simmer in the oven until the roast is tender (or simmer, tightly covered, on top of the stove), about 3 to 4 hours.
Step 6: Remove roast from pan, cool, cover and refrigerate. Cool cooking liquid to room temperature and refrigerate, uncovered, overnight or until the fat has congealed on top.
Step 7: To serve, remove fat from the cooking liquid and discard. Slice meat and return it to pan along with cooking liquid; warm slowly. Serve with rice, noodles or potatoes. Spoon broth over meat or serve it separately in a gravy boat.