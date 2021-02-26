Step 1: Heat oven to 325 F.

Step 2: In a Dutch oven or roasting pan with a tight-fitting lid, melt 1 teaspoon butter or corn-oil margarine. Over low heat, cook 2 minced garlic cloves in the margarine until lightly browned. Add 1 (3 pound) boneless beef pot roast and brown well on both sides. Remove roast from pan.

Step 3: In the bottom of the pan, layer 1 medium sliced onion. Put the roast on top of the onion slices.

Step 4: In a bowl, combine 12 whole peppercorns, 12 whole dried allspice berries, 1 crumbled bay leaf, 2 tablespoons grated horseradish, 1/2 cup dry red wine, 1/2 cup defatted beef stock (or water), and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Pour over the roast.

Step 5: Cover tightly and simmer in the oven until the roast is tender (or simmer, tightly covered, on top of the stove), about 3 to 4 hours.

Step 6: Remove roast from pan, cool, cover and refrigerate. Cool cooking liquid to room temperature and refrigerate, uncovered, overnight or until the fat has congealed on top.

Step 7: To serve, remove fat from the cooking liquid and discard. Slice meat and return it to pan along with cooking liquid; warm slowly. Serve with rice, noodles or potatoes. Spoon broth over meat or serve it separately in a gravy boat.