Mediterranean Grilled Cheese

April 7, 2020
Use hummus as a spread in this delicious spin
Spread hummus on two slices of bread (either white or whole-grain) and sandwich a slice of pepper jack cheese, a few diced olives and a sprinkle of crumbled feta for a flavorful grilled cheese.

 

Ready in
10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 2 slices bread
  • 2 slices pepper jack cheese
  • A few diced olives
  • Crumbled feta
  • 1 Tablespoon hummus
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil

Directions

Spread hummus on one slice of bread, put 2 slices of cheese, olives and feta and cover with second slice of cheese and bread.

Preheat a skillet, and melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-low heat.

Heat olive in skillet and cook sandwich until light golden brown, about 4-6 minutes. Flip the sandwich, and cook the other side until brown and the cheese is melted, another 4-6 minutes. You can press down on the sandwich gently so it brown evenly, but don’t smash it.

 

