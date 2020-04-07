Mediterranean Grilled Cheese

Spread hummus on one slice of bread, put 2 slices of cheese, olives and feta and cover with second slice of cheese and bread.

Preheat a skillet, and melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-low heat.

Heat olive in skillet and cook sandwich until light golden brown, about 4-6 minutes. Flip the sandwich, and cook the other side until brown and the cheese is melted, another 4-6 minutes. You can press down on the sandwich gently so it brown evenly, but don’t smash it.