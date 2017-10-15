Martha Stewart Cake Knives Recalled for Cutting Hands

Martha Stewart is known for doing everything perfectly and having the best life. She’s best friends with Snoop Dogg and the subject of an upcoming Broadway musical. But not everything that bears her name is as perfect as she is, and now Macy’s is recalling thousands of Martha Stewart cake knife sets for breaking and injuring people. More on Martha Stewart This Is Martha Stewart's Craziest Kitchen Disaster

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall affects Martha Stewart Collection Whiteware Cake Knife and Server sets, which were sold at Macy’s for around $25. About 18,900 of the sets were reportedly sold.

The cake knives and servers are all around 11 inches long, and they have white, textured ceramic handles. The problem is that the ceramic handles have reportedly been breaking, and the sharp pieces or edges can injure people. At least four people so far have said they were injured by the broken handles, and some of the cuts even required stitches.

Anyone in possession of one of the sets should stop using it and return it to Macy's for a full refund, Macy's said. The sets can be returned to Macy's stores, or online. People who purchased the sets online can return them either to the website or to a physical store.