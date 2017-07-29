Mario Batali Made the Sweetest All-Soup Anniversary Menu for Jim and Jeannie Gaffigan

Comedian Jim Gaffigan has some great friends, especially celebrity chef Mario Batali, who helped Gaffigan celebrate his wedding anniversary with a special all-liquid tasting menu at Del Posto. More on Mario Batali Ina Garten, Mario Batali, and Other Renowned Chefs Are Whipping Up $100 Picnic Baskets (For A Good Cause)

Three months ago, writer and producer Jeannie Gaffigan underwent brain surgery to remove a large brain tumor. On Wednesday, July 26, the couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. Gaffigan wanted to do something special to celebrate the occasion, but his wife is still recovering from surgery and can’t eat solid foods yet.

Gaffigan wrote on Instagram that he emailed his friend Mario Batali to ask for recommendations for a New York restaurant with good soup. Instead of suggesting restaurants that had good soup in July, Batali told Gaffigan to go to Del Posto and said he’d take care of the rest.

When the Gaffigans arrived, they discovered Batali had arranged a custom, seven-course, all-liquid menu, and every dish was paired with wine or cocktails. There was a pea soup with pecorino cheese, bread soup, seafood broth, pork consomme, and a pear soup with Thai basil. There was even a chocolate shake with caramel for dessert.

Gaffigan said Batali and his wife, Suzi, have been sending over “numerous elaborate gourmet meals” for the Gaffigans and their five children since Jeannie was first diagnosed with the life-threatening brain tumor.

“The whole experience was insanely amazing," Gaffigan wrote, "but the generosity of kindness and compassion by Mario was most moving. Thanks, Mario."

