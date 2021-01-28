lobster bisque

Step 1: Bring a large pot of water to boil (about 2 1/2 quarts, or enough to cover the lobster). Add the 2 lobsters to the water head first, and remove from heat. Cook the lobster for 3 minutes, remove it carefully with tongs and set it aside to cool. Reserve the cooking liquid.

Step 2: When the lobster is still warm, but cool enough to touch, break off the tails and claws. Add some of the hot cooking water to a large mixing bowl and place the claws in the water to cook for an additional 5 minutes.

Step 3: Once cooked, remove the tail, claw, and knuckle meat, taking care to keep the tails and claws intact so that you'll nice pieces for presentation. Set aside in the refrigerator.

Step 4: Discard the head shell and broken claw shells, clean the body carcass and reserve along with the tail shell.

Step 5: Heat the canola oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat and sear the shells for about 3-5 minutes. (They should become bright red in color, just mind the splatter!)

Step 6: Next, add in 1 cup diced tomatoes, 1 tablespoon tomato paste, 1/2 cup diced carrots, 1 bay leaf, about 7 cups of the reserved lobster water, and 1/4 cup clam juice. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer and cook for approximately 45 minutes.

Step 7: Strain into a new clean pot or Dutch oven to remove all of the solids.

Step 8: Over medium-high heat, bring the broth to a rolling boil, skimming off some of the oil.

Step 9: Lower to a simmer. Cook for another 35-40 minutes to allow the broth to reduce and the flavors to concentrate. Reduce the heat to low and add in 1 1/2 cups cream, seasoning with pepper to taste.

Step 10: Keep the soup warm on low while you prepare the beurre monté and poach the lobster.