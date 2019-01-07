What if the birds in Netflix’s much-buzzed about thriller, “Bird Box,” were of the original recipe or extra crispy variety? KFC Singapore spoofed the new streaming film by tweaking a Sandra Bullock photo from the movie to include a bucket of the Colonel’s finest.

Warning, minor spoilers ahead: “Bird Box” is based on Josh Malerman’s 2014 post-apocalyptic novel where Earth is somehow invaded by monstrous creatures. Just looking at them drives humans to suicide, so Sandra Bullock's character, Malorie, must blindfold herself and two children as they attempt a dangerous river journey in hopes of finding a safe haven.

The “bird box” of the title is a real box of live birds, which survivors keep in hopes that the birds will sense when the monsters are nearby, and chitter-chatter a warning.

KFC Singapore, however, decided to wing it by mocking up a now-iconic picture of a blindfolded Bullock rowing, tucking a bucket of KFC chicken next to her in the boat. The chain captioned the image, "The only #BirdBox you need. #KFCsg."

Fans didn’t chicken out when it came to praising the parody. In less than a week on Facebook, it had been shared more than 1,500 times.

“Successfully made my day. Thank you KFC,” wrote Sean Tan.

Hey, the KFC bucket looks much better than the years-old canned goods the survivors were living on. Although, Bullock and crew aren’t going to get much monster warning if the birds that once chirped an alert are now seasoned with 11 herbs and spices. If chicken’s your bird, check out these crazy easy chicken recipes.