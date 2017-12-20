Fried chicken is wonderful, and one of the best things about it is that delicious aroma. But the scent of another person’s fried chicken is never quite as appetizing, and that’s why KFC Japan has come out with a new type of fried chicken that has a less pronounced scent, so people can carry buckets home on the train without worrying about the smell annoying their fellow commuters. More on Fried Chicken Chick-fil-A Employees Worked on a Sunday Serving Chicken Sandwiches to Stranded Atlanta Passengers

According to Sora News 24, KFC Japan’s new “Fried Chicken Home Type” is a special variety of fried chicken that smells like nothing, and it's designed for people to take on the train, so it is actually only available at the KFC counter near an exit of the Shinjuku subway station in downtown Tokyo. That station is right on a primary commuter line, and the KFC storefront there is a small kiosk selling fried chicken coleslaw, corn salad, pot pie, and smoked chicken. That KFC location is comparatively tiny, but it’s the only place that smells the new Fried Chicken Home Type.

Two pieces of the “Home Type” fried chicken sell for about $4.50, and KFC claims the special recipe “locks in” flavor and aroma, so it still tastes just like fried chicken, but it doesn’t smell like anything unless you press your face in very close to the meat.

According to Sora News 24, the chicken is sold at room temperature, and when heated up it smells just like regular KFC fried chicken. The less-aromatic fried chicken is a nice gesture to other travelers, though, because nobody wants to have to smell fried chicken for an hour on the train before going home to a salad.

The chicken is just a test right now, and it will reportedly only be available until December 31. Low-scent fried chicken is a bit of a niche product, but if you're just looking for some really good chicken, try America's best fried chicken spots.