A photo of Kate Hudson in her kitchen recently went viral due to an overload of a certain kitchen accessory. But the Oscar-nominated actress seemed to have a sense of humor about the attention, and even played along with a witty response.

The Best Food and Drink in Every State

It also started with a People magazine article in which Hudson, star of such films as “Almost Famous” and “Bride Wars,” discussed her role as ambassador for WW (formerly Weight Watchers). Hudson is seen in a video wearing newborn daughter Rani Rose. But it’s not sleepy little Rani who sparked the interest in the post – instead, it’s the massive collection of cutting boards visible behind the mother and daughter.

“Just a note to anyone shopping for Kate Hudson this holiday season,” Twitter user @karenehowell wrote in a tweet sent out Dec. 17. “She doesn’t need any more cutting boards.”

Just a note to anyone shopping for Kate Hudson this holiday season. She doesn’t need any more cutting boards. pic.twitter.com/iuzdS2d2W7 — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) December 17, 2018

Good point. We count about a dozen wooden cutting boards, of all shapes and sizes, leaning up against the wall behind Hudson.

Fans “wood-n’t” stop joking about the collection. “If you come over to her house and DON’T get presented with a charcuterie board, you should feel personally insulted,” tweeted @mattscalici.

If you come over to her house and DON’T get presented with a charcuterie board, you should feel personally insulted — Matt Scalici (@MattScalici) December 17, 2018

And one fan imagined a conversation between Hudson and a relative.

KATE HUDSON'S NIECE: Look what I made for you in wood shop!



KATE HUDSON: Great..... put it over there.... with the other ones. 😐 — Dale Chapman (@decmusicology) December 17, 2018

But the actress herself got the last laugh on Dec. 19 when she tweeted out an Instagram image of a cutting board with a knife, zucchini, avocado and two bananas on it, adding the caption, “Guys ... got a new cutting board.”

Hey, it’s not like she has dozens of silver telephone dialers (shoutout to “Breakfast at Tiffany’s). Cutting boards are a useful kitchen item, and can one really have enough? If Hollywood stars are in your eyes, here are 35 places in L.A. where you’re likely to spot celebrities.