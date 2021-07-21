This recipe makes 6 shrimp slider patties that are sticky to the touch when raw. If you want firmer feeling patties, add more breadcrumbs. You may also double the recipe for either more sliders or bigger patties.
Make sure to gather the ingredients and leave the time needed to make the jerk seasoning required to flavor the shrimp burgers. You could use storebought, but you will taste the difference if you go DIY.
Notes
For the jerk seasoning recipe, click here.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Pound raw, deveined, tail-off shrimp
- 2 Tablespoons Chef and Steward Jerk Seasoning (see note)
- 1 egg
- 3 Tablespoons breadcrumbs
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter (I prefer Kerrygold)
- Soft potato slider buns
- Thick slices of Roma tomatoes
- Green leaf lettuce
- Muenster cheese slices
- Colby jack cheese slices
Directions
Step 1: First, cut ½ pound shrimp into small pieces by hand with a cleaver or chef‘s knife. Cut some pieces very small but leave some chunky bits throughout. This will allow you actually to taste that you are eating shrimp.
Step 2: Put the shrimp in a large mixing bowl. Add 2 tablespoons jerk seasoning, 1 egg and 3 tablespoons breadcrumbs. Mix to combine.
Step 3: Form patties in a mini burger or slider press, or by hand.
Step 4: Preheat a cast iron skillet or plancha on a grill or stovetop. Add 2 tablespoons butter to the hot pan and melt. Add patties and sear until golden brown for about 2 minutes. Flip, adding sliced cheese to browned sides. Cook for another 2 minutes, until cooked through. Remove from the pan.
Step 5: Serve on buttered and toasted potato slider buns with lettuce, cheese and a thick slice of tomato. Allow those who like more spice to sprinkle with more scotch bonnets prior to eating.