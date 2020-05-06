Ina Garten has been regularly sharing perfect comfort food recipes on her social media channels to help everyone get through coronavirus quarantine. And now she’s gone one step further by announcing that her newest cookbook will be released earlier than expected.

The Food Network star shared the news on Instagram and other social platforms on Tuesday.

"GOOD NEWS!! Because we all need it ASAP, we decided to move up the publication date of my new book MODERN COMFORT FOOD to October 6th!" Garten wrote on Instagram. "You can preorder it online, at bookstores everywhere, or at BarefootContessa.com."

Modern Comfort Food was slated to release later in the fall and is already available to preorder.

Her 12th cookbook will feature 85 new recipes that are inspired by childhood favorites like cheesy chicken enchiladas, tomato bisque and easy desserts like Boston cream pie and banana rum trifle.

