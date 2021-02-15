When temperatures reach the single digits, ice cream may be the furthest thing from your mind. But when you're buried under a mound of snow think of it as the start of a sweet treat rather than a bother. This snow ice cream recipe makes a simple and tasty dessert that is sure to be the apex of any snow day.
So next time there's a blizzard, grab the kids and some clean snow and make your very own snow ice cream - it only takes about 20 minutes and a few basic ingredients.
Notes
Instead of sweetened condensed milk, you can substitute 1 cup milk and 1/3 cup sugar. Just make sure to whisk thoroughly so the sugar is fully dissolved, otherwise the snow ice cream may be grainy.
Ingredients
- 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk (1 cup)
- 1 Teaspoon Vanilla extract
- 1 pinch salt
- 8-10 Cups fresh, clean snow
- Optional: ice cream cone, sprinkles, other toppings
Directions
Step 1: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together 1 cup sweetened condensed milk, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and a pinch of salt. Put the bowl in the freezer, or outside in the snow, for 15 minutes or until cold (this will help prevent the finished snow ice cream from melting too quickly).
Step 2: Stir in fresh, clean snow, about 1 cup at a time, until the mixture is your preferred texture of ice cream. The fluffier the snow, the more you will need.
Step 3: Serve the snow ice cream in bowls or cups and top with sprinkles or other toppings, if you like. Enjoy! Leftovers can be frozen, though it's really best fresh.