When temperatures reach the single digits, ice cream may be the furthest thing from your mind. But when you're buried under a mound of snow think of it as the start of a sweet treat rather than a bother. This snow ice cream recipe makes a simple and tasty dessert that is sure to be the apex of any snow day.

So next time there's a blizzard, grab the kids and some clean snow and make your very own snow ice cream - it only takes about 20 minutes and a few basic ingredients.