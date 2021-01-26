Honey Mustard Chicken Wings

Step 1: Pat the wings dry with a paper towel.

Step 2: In a mixing bowl, combine 3/4 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup white wine vinegar, 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon honey, minced 1 shallot, salt, and pepper. Whisk together and adjusting seasoning as needed. (You may want to add more honey, for instance, if you prefer a sweeter sauce.)

Step 3: Add the chicken to the bowl and marinate for 2 hours, or up to 1 day in the refrigerator, covered.

Step 4: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Step 5: Lay the wings in a single layer on a foil-lined baking sheet or tray. Reserve remaining marinade.

Step 6: Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until crispy and juices run clear when pierced with a fork.

Step 7: 10 minutes before the wings are done, pour the remaining marinade into a saucepan and bring to a boil.

Step 8: Lower the heat to low and cook marinade until warmed throughout and wings are ready.

Step 9: Toss the wings with the sauce and serve.