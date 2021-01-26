  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
5
1 rating

Honey Mustard Chicken Wings

January 26, 2021 | 11:41am
By
These will rival any pub's wings
Santiago Salinas/Shutterstock

We marinated these wings in a sweet mustard sauce for about 2 hours before cooking, but you can leave them in the refrigerator for up to 1 day if you'd like, just bring them to room temperature before baking. 

Ready in
3 h
2 h 15 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
3
Servings
1396
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
24 Chicken Wing Recipes for Fall
Wing Recipes Perfect for Football Season
15 Great Game Day Wing Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 Pounds chicken wings, split into drums and flats
  • 3/4 Cups olive oil
  • 1/4 Cup white wine vinegar
  • 3 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon honey
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: Pat the wings dry with a paper towel. 

Step 2: In a mixing bowl, combine 3/4 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup white wine vinegar, 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon honey, minced 1 shallot, salt, and pepper. Whisk together and adjusting seasoning as needed. (You may want to add more honey, for instance, if you prefer a sweeter sauce.)

Step 3: Add the chicken to the bowl and marinate for 2 hours, or up to 1 day in the refrigerator, covered.

Step 4: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Step 5: Lay the wings in a single layer on a foil-lined baking sheet or tray. Reserve remaining marinade.

Step 6: Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until crispy and juices run clear when pierced with a fork.

Step 7: 10 minutes before the wings are done, pour the remaining marinade into a saucepan and bring to a boil.

Step 8: Lower the heat to low and cook marinade until warmed throughout and wings are ready.

Step 9: Toss the wings with the sauce and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings3
Calories Per Serving1396
Total Fat114g100%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated26g100%
Cholesterol503mg100%
Protein81g100%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A42µg5%
Vitamin B121µg47%
Vitamin B62mg100%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.5µg3%
Vitamin E11mg72%
Vitamin K53µg44%
Calcium77mg8%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)40µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)40µg10%
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium87mg21%
Monounsaturated68gN/A
Niacin (B3)26mg100%
Phosphorus590mg84%
Polyunsaturated19gN/A
Potassium965mg21%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg37.5%
Sodium1329mg55%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg23.8%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water363gN/A
Zinc6mg52%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Chicken
chicken wings
Dijon mustard
honey
wings
super bowl recipes
super bowl food
game day recipes
honey mustard