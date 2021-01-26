Honey Mustard Chicken Wings

We marinated these wings in a sweet mustard sauce for about 2 hours before cooking, but you can leave them in the refrigerator for up to 1 day if you'd like, just bring them to room temperature before baking.
Ingredients
- 3 Pounds chicken wings, split into drums and flats
- 3/4 Cups olive oil
- 1/4 Cup white wine vinegar
- 3 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 1 shallot, minced
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Pat the wings dry with a paper towel.
Step 2: In a mixing bowl, combine 3/4 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup white wine vinegar, 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon honey, minced 1 shallot, salt, and pepper. Whisk together and adjusting seasoning as needed. (You may want to add more honey, for instance, if you prefer a sweeter sauce.)
Step 3: Add the chicken to the bowl and marinate for 2 hours, or up to 1 day in the refrigerator, covered.
Step 4: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Step 5: Lay the wings in a single layer on a foil-lined baking sheet or tray. Reserve remaining marinade.
Step 6: Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until crispy and juices run clear when pierced with a fork.
Step 7: 10 minutes before the wings are done, pour the remaining marinade into a saucepan and bring to a boil.
Step 8: Lower the heat to low and cook marinade until warmed throughout and wings are ready.
Step 9: Toss the wings with the sauce and serve.