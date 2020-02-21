Honey Balsamic-Glazed Ham

Make the Honey Balsamic Glaze: In a small heavy saucepan, bring ingredients to a boil over high heat, stirring often. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring often, until the liquid is reduced by about half, 7 to 10 minutes.

Transfer to small bowl and let cool to room temperature.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Using a sharp knife, score ham in a crosshatch pattern. Place ham in roasting pan and add 1/2 cup water. Cover tightly with aluminum foil. Bake for 30 minutes.

Uncover and spread half of the glaze over the ham, forcing it into the scored cuts. Bake for 15 minutes.

Repeat with remaining glaze and bake until a meat thermometer inserted into the center of the ham reads 140 degrees F., about 15 minutes more. If necessary, to keep glaze from scorching, tent ham with aluminum foil.

Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes before slicing crosswise.