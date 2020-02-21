  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Honey Balsamic-Glazed Ham

February 21, 2020 | 3:18pm
Use honey, balsamic and soy sauce for maximum flavor

Courtesy of the National Pork Board.

Balsamic vinegar in the glaze gives this ham a delicate balance of sweet and sour. Make sure to score the ham in a crosshatch pattern before pouring the glaze over so the flavor goes through the meat.

Recipe Courtesy of the National Pork Board.

 

Ready in
95 m
30 m
(prepare time)
65 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
535
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3 Pounds boneless ham
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 8 8-ounce can crushed pineapples in juice
  • 1/2 Cup honey
  • 1/2 Cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 Tablespoons soy sauce

Directions

Make the Honey Balsamic Glaze: In a small heavy saucepan, bring ingredients to a boil over high heat, stirring often. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring often, until the liquid is reduced by about half, 7 to 10 minutes.

Transfer to small bowl and let cool to room temperature.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Using a sharp knife, score ham in a crosshatch pattern. Place ham in roasting pan and add 1/2 cup water. Cover tightly with aluminum foil. Bake for 30 minutes.

Uncover and spread half of the glaze over the ham, forcing it into the scored cuts. Bake for 15 minutes.

Repeat with remaining glaze and bake until a meat thermometer inserted into the center of the ham reads 140 degrees F., about 15 minutes more. If necessary, to keep glaze from scorching, tent ham with aluminum foil.

Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes before slicing crosswise.

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving535
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar58gN/A
Saturated5g25%
Cholesterol97mg32%
Protein29g59%
Carbs73g24%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin B120.7µg29.8%
Vitamin B60.7mg56.8%
Vitamin C24mg26%
Vitamin D49IU100%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.1%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium80mg8%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)24µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)24µg6%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium79mg19%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg36%
Phosphorus287mg41%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium770mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg28.8%
Sodium2171mg90%
Sugars, added56gN/A
Thiamin (B1)1mg100%
Water327gN/A
Zinc3mg24%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Easter
Easy
ham
honey