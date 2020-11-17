Homemade Tootsie Rolls

Heat milk chocolate and dark chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl, on medium-high power, for 30-second bursts of power, stirring after each, until 75% of the chocolate is melted. Then stir vigorously until all chocolate has melted.

Alternatively, you can melt chocolate in a double boiler on stove.

Sift powdered sugar into bowl of chocolate.

Stir until all sugar has dissolved.

Continue to stir, until chocolate cools enough that it feels slightly cool to the touch.

Add light corn syrup and orange extract and stir just until combined.

Do not over mix.

Place in a zip-top bag and flatten to about 1/2-inch thickness.

Set aside, at room temperature, for one hour.

Remove from bag and knead just until smooth.

Break off pieces and roll into 1/4-inch thick ropes.

Cut into 3-inch long pieces.

Wrap in wax paper, if desired.

Store in an airtight container for up to 3 months.