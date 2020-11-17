Homemade Tootsie Rolls

How can you resist the loveable and chewy qualities of a Tootsie Roll? Thankfully for us, they're easily replicated at home using straightforward ingredients and a simple recipe.
This recipe is courtesy of Imperial Sugar.
Notes
It is important that you allow chocolate and powdered sugar mixture to cool before adding corn syrup. If chocolate is too hot, your candy can become greasy once you add corn syrup.
Ingredients
- 6 Ounces milk chocolate, finely chopped bars (or 1 cup chips)
- 6 Ounces dark chocolate, finely chopped bars (or 1 cup chips)
- 2/3 Cups powdered sugar, preferably Imperial Sugar Confectioners Powdered Sugar
- 1/2 Cup light corn syrup
- 1/4 Teaspoon orange extract, optional
Directions
Heat milk chocolate and dark chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl, on medium-high power, for 30-second bursts of power, stirring after each, until 75% of the chocolate is melted. Then stir vigorously until all chocolate has melted.
Alternatively, you can melt chocolate in a double boiler on stove.
Sift powdered sugar into bowl of chocolate.
Stir until all sugar has dissolved.
Continue to stir, until chocolate cools enough that it feels slightly cool to the touch.
Add light corn syrup and orange extract and stir just until combined.
Do not over mix.
Place in a zip-top bag and flatten to about 1/2-inch thickness.
Set aside, at room temperature, for one hour.
Remove from bag and knead just until smooth.
Break off pieces and roll into 1/4-inch thick ropes.
Cut into 3-inch long pieces.
Wrap in wax paper, if desired.
Store in an airtight container for up to 3 months.