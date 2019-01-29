When Is St. Patrick’s Day 2019?

St. Patrick’s Day got its start in Ireland, but it’s now celebrated by the Irish and non-Irish alike. Everyone celebrates this boisterous holiday differently. Some people go crazy drinking green beer and cocktails. But others take a more traditional approach. Irish tradition dictates certain foods that are typically served on the holiday, for instance. Other countries host rowdy, unique celebrations of their own.

No matter how you celebrate, St. Patrick’s Day is a good time. But with all the excitement around springtime and the rush of warmer weather, you might forget the day is coming; the holiday of drinking and dancing just might sneak up on you.

Every year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on the same date: March 17. This is because March 17 is believed to be the anniversary of the death of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland. This year (2019), St. Patrick’s Day is falling on a Sunday. You’ll have the whole day off to celebrate — just be careful not to overdo it, or you might end up with a nasty hangover on Monday morning.

