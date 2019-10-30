This State's Favorite Candy Might Surprise You

Think back to your trick-or-treating baskets as a kid, of pulling off your mask and excitedly investigating your haul after a long night of ringing doorbells. It was probably filled with a lot of the top five most popular Halloween candies in America: Skittles, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, M&M’s, Snickers and Starburst. If you live in Louisiana, however, you may have been seeing yellow.

Each year, online candy retailed CandyStore.com releases a list of the best-selling Halloween candies in each state. While many states overlapped with their love of the classics over the last 12 years, the Pelican State stands alone in its love for Lemonheads.

That’s right: No thank you, nougat. Ta ta, Hot Tamales. It’s all about Lemonheads in the Bayou with close to 113,000 pounds of the stuff sold during the Halloween season. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups come in second place with just over 98,000 pounds sold, followed by Blow Pops with about 76,000.

The “Delightfully tart. Brightly sweet” tiny yellow treats were created by the Ferrara company in 1962. The candy purveyors also sell SweetTarts, Laffy Taffy, Nerds and Now and Laters, among other fruity sugar indulgences. According to the company, the candy is made using a cold panned process where sugar and flavors are added layer by layer.

So get ready to pucker up this Halloween, Louisianans. As for the rest of the country, here is the top-selling Halloween candy in your state.