A Pillowcase Is the Only Way to Carry Your Halloween Candy

Let’s not even play. We all know that the best thing about Halloween is all of that sweet, sweet free candy. You ring a bell or knock on a door, say a few words (“trick or treat,” to be exact), and then strangers give you M&Ms, Twix bars, Twizzlers, and Starburst. Seriously, nothing can be better than that. And in the midst of trick-or-treating frenzy, you need to be able to get as much candy as possible in as little time as possible. And that’s why a pillowcase is the one and only way to carry your Halloween candy.
