The Mars Bar Is Back in America — but How Does It Taste?

It’s been 15 long years in the United States without the Mars Bar, but now the sweet confection is back in the American marketplace just in time for Halloween. But how does this iconic nougat- and almond-filled milk chocolate bar stack up?

First of all, we must disclose: The American Mars Bar is different from the popular overseas confection. In Europe, the Mars bar contains nougat and caramel covered in milk chocolate, like the American Milky Way. When it was in the U.S., the Mars bar consisted of nougat and toasted almonds. The Mars Bar, despite being the namesake of Mars Inc., has a spotty history stateside. It was pulled off the market in 2002 in favor of the Snickers Almond, and though it popped back up in stores for a brief period of time in 2010, it hasn’t been on store shelves again since then.But now, Ethel M. Chocolates, a Nevada-based subsidiary of Mars, Inc. has brought the Mars Bar back to store shelves. But how does it stack up to the Mars bars of yore and overseas? It turns out… pretty well!Seven Daily Meal editors tried the confection and gave it rave reviews. The nougat was described as “light, airy, and not too sweet.” The light crunch of the toasted almond was appreciated for its texture and reminded several editors of a delightful Easter basket treat . All in all, the relaunched American Mars Bar was a hit with our staff!Want to try it for yourself? The Mars Bar is available for purchase at all Ethel M Chocolates retail stores, online at EthelM.com Amazon.com , and select Cracker Barrel stores across the U.S. If you’re feeling really nutty, check out more candy bar facts as you munch on a Mars Bar