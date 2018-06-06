Your dad works hard to provide the best life he can make for his family, so doesn’t he deserve some TLC on Father’s Day? There are boring gifts like socks and other stuff he needs (but isn’t excited to use), or there are gifts that give him something he wants… even if he doesn’t know it until he receives it.

Gifts for Dads Who Need to Relax Gallery

We rounded up our favorite products that help even the most tightly wound of us unwind or recharge. From helping him lay back and enjoy the backyard to making his drive to and from work less miserable, these gifts should make your dad happier. And when dad’s happy, everyone’s happy.

Together with BestReviews, we researched each of these best bets to find the best gift for dad. BestReviews is a site that publishes in-depth reviews of various consumer products. They purchase all their own products in order to maintain zero-bias.

In some cases BestReviews even tested these products in the field to make sure they live up to manufacturer’s claims, so read on to discover nine great present ideas for the dads who need to relax.