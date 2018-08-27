  1. Home
Disneyland’s Steakhouse 55’s Halloween Tea Service Is Inspired by Villains

You can eat treats inspired by Scar, Maleficent, Ursula and more
These sandwiches and tea bites were inspired by some fan favorite Disney villains.

Typically, there’s a fear that Disney villains could eat you. But soon the tables will turn and you can eat treats inspired by the likes of Scar, Maleficent, Cruella de Vil and more. Yes, this Halloween, Disneyland Hotel’s Steakhouse 55 is offering a tea service inspired by Disney’s most notorious antagonists.

For this special limited-time tea service, Disney went into its vault and took inspiration from its most feared and favorite villains. But there’s no reason to be afraid of this menu; it’s actually quite delightful. Everything, from the “101 Dalmations”-inspired dragonfruit salad to the sandwiches, scones and sweets are themed to Disney villains.

There’s a poison apple Bavarian mousse with salted caramel cream filling from “Snow White,” a gingerbread voodoo doll inspired by “The Princess and the Frog” villain Dr. Facilier, a pumpkin cupcake themed to Cruella de Vil’s iconic black and white hair and strawberries decorated like the Queen of Hearts and a spooky Oogie Boogie.

For savory villain fans, there’s a red bell pepper hummus inspired by Scar, beet-dyed deviled eggs that look just like Ursula, the scariest avocado toast we’ve ever seen inspired by Malificent and a prime rib sandwich that is hearty enough to make “Beauty and the Beast” villain Gaston full.

This wickedly delicious tea comes at a cost, however. Prices start at $52 per adult and $35 for children. So how can you have a Halloween high tea? Head over to Steakhouse 55 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between September 7 and October 28. But if you want to guarantee your spot, be sure to make a reservation ASAP. And after you’re done dining like a Disney hero, be sure to head over to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure to hop on some of the best Disney park attractions of all time.

