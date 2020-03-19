Healthy Tuna Salad

For an easy meal prep dish that is as delicious as it is good for you, whip up this quick tuna salad. You can store it for about five days, and can be eaten as a sandwich (make it gluten-free by putting it in a lettuce wrap) or a side to another meal.
Notes
Yogurt and avocado is a great way to add healthy fats to this dish, but you can swap those ingredients for mayonnaise.
Ingredients
- 1 12-ounce can of tuna
- 1/2 Cup Greek yogurt
- 1/2 avocado
- 1/3 celery stalk
- 1/8 Cup red onion
- Lemon juice, to taste
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
Directions
Start by having the veggies prepped. Chop the celery and red onion into small bits and have your lemon slices ready.
Drain the can of tuna and transfer the fish into a mixing bowl. Add the yogurt (use more or less of this depending on how creamy you like the texture). Mash the avocado half and then add that.
Mix in the chopped celery and red onion. Squeeze in the lemon juice. Sprinkle in salt and pepper to taste.