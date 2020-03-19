Healthy Tuna Salad

Start by having the veggies prepped. Chop the celery and red onion into small bits and have your lemon slices ready.

Drain the can of tuna and transfer the fish into a mixing bowl. Add the yogurt (use more or less of this depending on how creamy you like the texture). Mash the avocado half and then add that.

Mix in the chopped celery and red onion. Squeeze in the lemon juice. Sprinkle in salt and pepper to taste.