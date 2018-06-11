Healthy Shrimp Burger

Shrimp is low in fat, which makes for a healthy burger protein. When using shrimp, however, it’s important to make sure to add the right seasonings. This recipe is packed with flavorful spices like Old Bay, making this burger not only nourishing, but delicious, too.
Place the shrimp in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse around 4 times until it becomes coarse chunks. If using vermicelli, boil beforehand as usual, and chop into half inch long pieces.
Then, remove the shrimp from the food processor and put into a large bowl with breadcrumbs or vermicelli. Add egg whites, Old Bay, and scallions. Mix until combined.
Form into 4-inch patties, and place in refrigerator for 15 minutes.
Cook the patties in a large skillet, using 2 tablespoons olive oil for each batch. Cook each side for 4-5 minutes without disturbing.
Mix together the mayonnaise, white vinegar, and Sriracha. Set aside.
Slice the bread into ½ inch slices, and toast. Slice the avocados, and use a quarter for each burger. Lay the avocado slices on top of the shrimp burger patty and assemble between brioche slices, spreading the mayonnaise sauce on one side.