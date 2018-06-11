Healthy Shrimp Burger

Place the shrimp in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse around 4 times until it becomes coarse chunks. If using vermicelli, boil beforehand as usual, and chop into half inch long pieces.

Then, remove the shrimp from the food processor and put into a large bowl with breadcrumbs or vermicelli. Add egg whites, Old Bay, and scallions. Mix until combined.

Form into 4-inch patties, and place in refrigerator for 15 minutes.

Cook the patties in a large skillet, using 2 tablespoons olive oil for each batch. Cook each side for 4-5 minutes without disturbing.