Healthy Shrimp Burger

Jun 11, 2018 | 3:00 pm
By
Staff Writer
Healthy Shrimp Burger
istockphoto.com

Shrimp is low in fat, which makes for a healthy burger protein. When using shrimp, however, it’s important to make sure to add the right seasonings. This recipe is packed with flavorful spices like Old Bay, making this burger not only nourishing, but delicious, too.

5
Servings
521
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the burger

  • 1 Pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 3/4 Cups stale bread crumbs or vermicelli noodles
  • 1 egg white, lightly beaten
  • 3 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1 Teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil

For the spread and to assemble

  • 1/4 Cup light canola oil mayonnaise
  • 1 Teaspoon white vinegar
  • 2 Teaspoons Sriracha sauce
  • 1 1/2 avocados
  • 1 loaf whole wheat bread

Directions

For the burger

Place the shrimp in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse around 4 times until it becomes coarse chunks. If using vermicelli, boil beforehand as usual, and chop into half inch long pieces. 

Then, remove the shrimp from the food processor and put into a large bowl with breadcrumbs or vermicelli. Add egg whites, Old Bay, and scallions. Mix until combined.

Form into 4-inch patties, and place in refrigerator for 15 minutes.

Cook the patties in a large skillet, using 2 tablespoons olive oil for each batch. Cook each side for 4-5 minutes without disturbing.

For the spread and to assemble

Mix together the mayonnaise, white vinegar, and Sriracha. Set aside.

Slice the bread  into ½ inch slices, and toast. Slice the avocados, and use a quarter for each burger. Lay the avocado slices on top of the shrimp burger patty and assemble between brioche slices, spreading the mayonnaise sauce on one side.

Healthy Shrimp Shopping Tip

To save time, buy shrimp that has been cleaned and deveined.

Healthy Shrimp Cooking Tip

Leaving the tail on shrimp will add a richer flavor to your dish.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
27g
42%
Sugar
4g
N/A
Saturated Fat
4g
21%
Cholesterol
119mg
40%
Protein
24g
49%
Carbs
46g
15%
Vitamin A
58µg
6%
Vitamin B12
1µg
18%
Vitamin B6
0.5mg
23.5%
Vitamin C
9mg
15%
Vitamin E
5mg
25%
Vitamin K
43µg
54%
Calcium
199mg
20%
Fiber
9g
36%
Folate (food)
104µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
126µg
32%
Folic acid
13µg
N/A
Iron
3mg
18%
Magnesium
96mg
24%
Monounsaturated
13g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
7mg
33%
Phosphorus
420mg
60%
Polyunsaturated
9g
N/A
Potassium
628mg
18%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.3mg
17.5%
Sodium
1054mg
44%
Thiamin (B1)
0.5mg
31.6%
Zinc
3mg
18%
