Spring cleaning can be draining. Luckily for lazy home-owners on the hunt for all-natural cleaning substitutes, there is one common household item you can almost always count on to get the job done: baking soda.

Sodium bicarbonate, more commonly known as baking soda, is a crystalline salt found in a wide gamut of products from food to fireworks. As a cleaning agent, baking soda’s possibilities are expansive. This makes it a perfect solution for those looking to save money on cleaning supplies or to find easy DIY solutions for when the store is out of what they need.

Simply add baking soda to warm water to form an all-purpose cleaning solution. You can use that to wipe down the dirtiest place in your home or hidden nooks and spots you'd never think to clean but should. A baking soda and water paste can be used to clean a dirty oven, remove stains from mugs and Tupperware, or even whiten your teeth. Sprinkle baking soda onto the sponge before you scrub the walls or on the carpet before you vacuum. Pour some sodium bicarbonate around the toilet bowl before you scrub it or put some down a clogged drain to help clear it out.

Truly, the possibilities are endless. It also comes in handy if you've been on a baking spree — baking soda can be used as an easy ingredient swap while cooking and baking. But thankfully for those on a mission to deep clean their homes, baking soda isn't your only DIY option. There are many more easy natural cleaning tips for the home.