4.5
2 ratings

Healthy Egg Salad

April 29, 2020
By
Make this simple, healthy salad for lunch
© Martin Rettenberger/Dreamstime.com

This classic dish is great on its own or as a sourdough sandwich with leafy greens and mustard of your choice. 

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
Ingredients

  • 3 hard boiled eggs
  • 1/4 Cup 2% milkfat Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 Tablespoon dill
  • 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/8 Cup chopped red onion
  • chopped chives (to taste)
  • salt and pepper (to taste)

Directions

Cut up the hardboiled eggs. 

Mix in the yogurt until both ingredients have a creamy consistency. 

Add in the dill, garlic powder, chopped red onion, chives, salt and pepper. 

Refrigerate for an hour. Serve and enjoy. 

