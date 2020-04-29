Healthy Egg Salad

April 29, 2020
© Martin Rettenberger/Dreamstime.com
This classic dish is great on its own or as a sourdough sandwich with leafy greens and mustard of your choice.
Ingredients
- 3 hard boiled eggs
- 1/4 Cup 2% milkfat Greek yogurt
- 1/2 Tablespoon dill
- 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/8 Cup chopped red onion
- chopped chives (to taste)
- salt and pepper (to taste)
Directions
Cut up the hardboiled eggs.
Mix in the yogurt until both ingredients have a creamy consistency.
Add in the dill, garlic powder, chopped red onion, chives, salt and pepper.
Refrigerate for an hour. Serve and enjoy.