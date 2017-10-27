These 17 Nourishing Grain Bowls Will Make You Feel Healthy AF

Maybe you’ve had a long week. Or maybe your office was giving out doughnuts for breakfast, and you caved and ate one instead of a real meal. Don’t worry — it’s nothing a big bowl of nutrients can’t fix.

Grain bowls are the ultimate nourishing meal. That’s why so many fast-casual restaurants are cultivating their own. A grain bowl is a well-rounded, full philosophy of health transformed into one satisfying meal. They’ve got greens, grains, and a hearty dose of protein to top it all off. No one’s ever left hungry after a grain bowl — but no one’s left feeling gross, either. It’s that perfect happy medium between satisfaction and nutrition. And most of the time, it tastes great.

You can honestly throw any grain, vegetable, sauce, and protein in a bowl and call it a grain bowl — but these recipes, in our opinion, taste better than the rest.