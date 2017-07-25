Quinoa Burrito Bowl

This recipe was contributed by Meghan Daw, RD, LDN at Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.
Pack a lunch with a punch! Try this vegetarian entrée in place of your usual Tex-Mex weekday lunch or dinner meal. It is fast, flavorful, and filled with plant-forward protein and fiber.
Quinoa is considered a complete protein, meaning it includes high levels of all nine essential amino acids needed in the human diet. The versatile whole grain also includes carbohydrates to give the body energy. Black beans add a nice texture and flavor to the meal as well as fiber that will help fill you up and keep you full longer.
Note:
For many of the ingredients such as the spices, olive oil, honey, corn, and beans, we prefer to use Fresh Thyme brand.
In a blender, combine cilantro, garlic powder, honey, lime juice, and extra virgin olive oil.
Blend until smooth. Season with fine sea salt and ground black pepper.
In a large bowl, stir together corn, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice, and honey. Season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Lightly spray a rimmed baking pan.
Cook quinoa according to package directions. Set aside and keep warm.
In a large bowl, toss together sweet potatoes, garlic powder, chili powder, cumin, and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Spread onto prepared baking pan in a single layer and roast in the oven 10 minutes or until tender.
To serve, divide quinoa, sweet potatoes, black beans, and corn salsa among 6 bowls. Drizzle with cilantro honey lime dressing.