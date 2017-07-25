Quinoa Burrito Bowl

Try this vegetarian entrée in place of your usual Tex-Mex weekday lunch or dinner meal

This recipe was contributed by Meghan Daw, RD, LDN at Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.

Pack a lunch with a punch! Try this vegetarian entrée in place of your usual Tex-Mex weekday lunch or dinner meal. It is fast, flavorful, and filled with plant-forward protein and fiber.

Quinoa is considered a complete protein, meaning it includes high levels of all nine essential amino acids needed in the human diet. The versatile whole grain also includes carbohydrates to give the body energy. Black beans add a nice texture and flavor to the meal as well as fiber that will help fill you up and keep you full longer.

Note:

For many of the ingredients such as the spices, olive oil, honey, corn, and beans, we prefer to use Fresh Thyme brand.