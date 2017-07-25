  1. Home
  2. Healthy Eating
  3. Healthy Kitchen

Quinoa Burrito Bowl
Try this vegetarian entrée in place of your usual Tex-Mex weekday lunch or dinner meal
Jul 25, 2017 | 9:38 am
By
burrito bowl
Meghan Daw, RD, LDN / Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

This recipe was contributed by Meghan Daw, RD, LDN at Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.

Pack a lunch with a punch! Try this vegetarian entrée in place of your usual Tex-Mex weekday lunch or dinner meal. It is fast, flavorful, and filled with plant-forward protein and fiber.

Quinoa is considered a complete protein, meaning it includes high levels of all nine essential amino acids needed in the human diet. The versatile whole grain also includes carbohydrates to give the body energy. Black beans add a nice texture and flavor to the meal as well as fiber that will help fill you up and keep you full longer.

Note:
For many of the ingredients such as the spices, olive oil, honey, corn, and beans, we prefer to use Fresh Thyme brand. 

6
Servings
311
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

For the cilantro honey lime dressing:

  • 1/4 Cup fresh cilantro
  • 1/4 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 Cup honey
  • 1/4 Cup fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 Cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Fine sea salt and ground black pepper, to taste

For the corn salsa:

  • One 15-ounce can organic sweet corn, drained and rinsed
  • 1 medium avocado, diced
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon finely chopped cilantro
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 Tablespoon honey

For the burrito bowls:

  • Non-stick cooking spray
  • 1 1/2 Cup tricolored quinoa, preferably Fresh Thyme tricolored quinoa
  • 4 Cups sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped
  • 1/2 Teaspoon no-sodium chili powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • Fine sea salt and ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1/4 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • One 15-ounce can low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

Directions

For the cilantro honey lime dressing:

In a blender, combine cilantro, garlic powder, honey, lime juice, and extra virgin olive oil.

Blend until smooth. Season with fine sea salt and ground black pepper.

For the corn salsa:

In a large bowl, stir together corn, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice, and honey. Season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use.

For the burrito bowls:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Lightly spray a rimmed baking pan.

Cook quinoa according to package directions. Set aside and keep warm.

In a large bowl, toss together sweet potatoes, garlic powder, chili powder, cumin, and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Spread onto prepared baking pan in a single layer and roast in the oven 10 minutes or until tender.

To serve, divide quinoa, sweet potatoes, black beans, and corn salsa among 6 bowls. Drizzle with cilantro honey lime dressing.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
17g
24%
Sugar
7g
8%
Saturated Fat
12g
50%
Cholesterol
3mg
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
35g
27%
Protein
6g
13%
Vitamin A, RAE
56µg
8%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
9mg
12%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
35µg
39%
Calcium, Ca
83mg
8%
Choline, total
2mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
4g
16%
Folate, total
34µg
9%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
25mg
8%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
65mg
9%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
3µg
5%
Sodium, Na
171mg
11%
Thiamin
1mg
91%
Water
131g
5%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
burrito bowl
vegetarian
quinoa
sweet potato
meal prep