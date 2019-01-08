It’s not your imagination: Coffee is addictive. Caffeine is a substance that can lead to addiction; you may end up slowly, subtly draining cash from your budget as you purchase yet another espresso drink to get your fix. But unlike some other addictive substances, caffeine isn’t all that bad for you — unless you drink too much.

10 Signs You Should Cut Back on Coffee Gallery

Some research suggests that there is no such thing as drinking too much coffee — that the benefits of the drink linked to its antioxidants outweigh any drawbacks. Of course, there is a point when coffee consumption becomes dangerous. But the average person would have to drink, like, a ton of coffee to have a seriously life-threatening effect. Everyone’s body reacts differently to caffeine. All in all, your coffee habit is probably healthier than relying on other sources of caffeine, such as soda or energy drinks.

Regardless, there are reasons that have little to do with your longevity that you may want to cut back; weaning yourself off of the drink can help you cut costs, maintain a better sleep schedule, and reduce uncomfortable side effects of drinking too much. But how can you tell when you’re overdoing it? Giving up caffeine is not easy, and you don’t want to have to go through it unless you have to. Here are 10 things that may happen when your body has had too much coffee.