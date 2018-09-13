The Best Tea for When You Have the Flu

Chilly weather means exciting things like wearing sweaters and drinking pumpkin spice lattes. It also means flu season is around the corner. If you’re unlucky enough to catch the nasty bug, you can help minimize your symptoms with an age-old remedy: tea.

7 Teas That Settle Your Stomach

“Tea can contain ingredients such as echinacea, which may help you feel better,” said New Jersey-based nutritionist Amy Gorin in an email to The Daily Meal. In fact, a 2009 study found that several flu strains were “inactivated in cell culture” by echinacea.



istockphoto.com Echinacea is made of dried North American coneflower.

Not a fan of echinacea tea? Luckily, other teas can help with flu symptoms. New York-based internist Dr. Frank Contacessa told us, “There are some teas that can help relieve the misery of flu symptoms. Black tea, ginger and lemon balm can help with the aches and malaise that go along with the flu.” But the only true cure is medicine. “If you have the flu, your doctor can prescribe medication that can truly shorten the duration and lessen the severity of the flu,” he added.

Tea is also hydrating, which can help your body heal faster. “Up to 60 percent of our body is made of water,” adds Gorin. “So staying hydrated is important, especially when you aren’t feeling well.”

As far as the best brand of this kind of tea for when you have the flu, Traditional Medicinals Organic Echinacea Plus Elderberry Seasonal Tea is a great one. The tea was created to support immune function and features the key ingredient mentioned above. Or, if you’re looking just to reduce some of the aches and pains you’re feeling while fighting the flu, try Vahdam’s Tulsi Ginger Masala Tea. It’s an ideal combination of black and ginger tea.

And tea isn’t the only option for you to sip. There are many other drinks you should try if you have the flu.

Our editors are recommending these products because we love them, but just so you know, The Daily Meal may get a small portion of the sales from the links on this page.