This Guy Fieri Bathing Suit Is Real, and It Is Unbelievable

Finding a great bathing suit is difficult enough for a person who is just looking for something attractive, stylish, and affordable. If that person were also looking for a swimsuit that tells the world she is a die-hard fan of Guy Fieri and a full-time resident of Flavortown, she would have been out of luck, until now. Now someone has gone and made a Guy Fieri bathing suit, and it is completely unbelievable. More on Guy Fieri 10 Perfect Christmas Gifts for the Guy Fieri Fanatic on Your List (Slideshow)

Why We Actually Like Guy Fieri, and You Should Too

Guy Fieri Says His Famous ‘Donkey Sauce’ Is Just Aïoli

Avoid the Bloat: Don’t Eat These 10 Foods Right Before You Put on Your Swimsuit Slideshow

According to Cafe Mom, the Guy Fieri bathing suit is actually a real product, and it’s for sale for $49.95 from Beloved Shirts. It is a one-piece bathing suit that features an extreme close-up of Guy Fieri’s face, with his signature spiky hair and flames in his sunglasses. It really must be seen to be believed.

Beloved Shirts The Guy Fieri bathing suit.

Fieri’s face is also on the back of the bathing suit, because if you’re going to put one giant face of Guy Fieri on a bathing suit, you might as well put two. This way people will be able to see the face of Fieri when the wearer is coming and going.

It’s not entirely clear who is the market for celebrity chef bathing suits, but anybody who wants to splash around the beach with Guy Fieri’s larger-than-life face on her torso must be pretty entertaining to hang out with.

Guy Fieri is one of the most polarizing people in food. Click here to find out why we actually like Guy Fieri, and why you should too.