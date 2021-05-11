how to grill flank steak

Step 1: Pour the marinade over 3 3/4 pounds flank steak in a shallow nonreactive dish. Cover and let stand at room temperature, turning them once or twice, 2 hours.

Step 2: Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for high heat. Wrap 2 cups wood chips partly in foil, creating a small packet that is open at the top. Set the packet on the hot coals or hot lava stones; position the grill rack about 6 inches above the heat source.

Step 3: When the wood chips are smoking heavily, place the steaks on the rack. Cover; grill, 3 1/2 minutes. Turn steaks; grill, 3 1/2 minutes. Rake the coals to one side of the grill, or on a gas grill, lower the heat to medium, and continue to grill the steaks, 6 minutes for medium-rare.

Step 4: Transfer steaks to a cutting board, tent with foil, and let stand 10 minutes. Carve the steaks at a slight angle across the grain into very thin slices; serve hot, warm or cold with salt and pepper to taste.