how to grill flank steak

Flank steak is a slightly more afforadable cut of beef that goes great in tacos. You'll have ample leftovers, which will go great on a robust salad the next day.
This recipe originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
For the flank steak:
- Chipotle marinade, see recipe below
- 3 3/4 Pounds flank steaks
- 2 Cups wood chips, preferably hickory
- Salt, freshly ground black pepper
For the Chipotle marinade:
- 1/3 Cup red wine vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon dried oregano
- 2 chipotle peppers in adobo
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 Teaspoon packed dark brown sugar
- 1/2 Cup olive oil
Directions
For the flank steak:
Step 1: Pour the marinade over 3 3/4 pounds flank steak in a shallow nonreactive dish. Cover and let stand at room temperature, turning them once or twice, 2 hours.
Step 2: Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for high heat. Wrap 2 cups wood chips partly in foil, creating a small packet that is open at the top. Set the packet on the hot coals or hot lava stones; position the grill rack about 6 inches above the heat source.
Step 3: When the wood chips are smoking heavily, place the steaks on the rack. Cover; grill, 3 1/2 minutes. Turn steaks; grill, 3 1/2 minutes. Rake the coals to one side of the grill, or on a gas grill, lower the heat to medium, and continue to grill the steaks, 6 minutes for medium-rare.
Step 4: Transfer steaks to a cutting board, tent with foil, and let stand 10 minutes. Carve the steaks at a slight angle across the grain into very thin slices; serve hot, warm or cold with salt and pepper to taste.
For the Chipotle marinade:
Step 1: In a blender, combine 1/3 cup red wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon dried oregano, 2 chipotle peppers in adobo, 2 garlic cloves, chopped, and 1 teaspoon packed dark brown sugar; process until fairly smooth.
Step 2: With the motor running, add 1/2 cup olive oil; the marinade will thicken slightly.