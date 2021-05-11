  1. Home


4.5
2 ratings

Grilled Marinated Flank Steak

May 11, 2021 | 4:09pm
By
Flank steak does well hot off the grill or served the next day in another dish, such as fajitas or a steak salad
how to grill flank steak
Bill Hogan, Chicago Tribune

Flank steak is a slightly more afforadable cut of beef that goes great in tacos. You'll have ample leftovers, which will go great on a robust salad the next day.

This recipe originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
2 h 30 m
2 h 15 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
Ingredients

For the flank steak:

  • Chipotle marinade, see recipe below
  • 3 3/4 Pounds flank steaks
  • 2 Cups wood chips, preferably hickory
  • Salt, freshly ground black pepper

For the Chipotle marinade:

  • 1/3 Cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon dried oregano
  • 2 chipotle peppers in adobo
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 Teaspoon packed dark brown sugar
  • 1/2 Cup olive oil

Directions

For the flank steak:

Step 1: Pour the marinade over 3 3/4 pounds flank steak in a shallow nonreactive dish. Cover and let stand at room temperature, turning them once or twice, 2 hours.

Step 2: Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for high heat. Wrap 2 cups wood chips partly in foil, creating a small packet that is open at the top. Set the packet on the hot coals or hot lava stones; position the grill rack about 6 inches above the heat source.

Step 3: When the wood chips are smoking heavily, place the steaks on the rack. Cover; grill, 3 1/2 minutes. Turn steaks; grill, 3 1/2 minutes. Rake the coals to one side of the grill, or on a gas grill, lower the heat to medium, and continue to grill the steaks, 6 minutes for medium-rare.

Step 4: Transfer steaks to a cutting board, tent with foil, and let stand 10 minutes. Carve the steaks at a slight angle across the grain into very thin slices; serve hot, warm or cold with salt and pepper to taste.

For the Chipotle marinade:

Step 1: In a blender, combine 1/3 cup red wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon dried oregano, 2 chipotle peppers in adobo, 2 garlic cloves, chopped, and 1 teaspoon packed dark brown sugar; process until fairly smooth.

Step 2: With the motor running, add 1/2 cup olive oil; the marinade will thicken slightly.

Tags
beef
best recipes
flank steak
grilling recipes
steak
summer recipe
summer recipes
grill recipes
