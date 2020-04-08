Avocado grilled cheese

April 8, 2020 | 8:54am
SherSor/Shutterstock
When searching for the right produce to hide amongst the cheese of a grilled cheese, look no further than avocado which will blend perfectly into your golden brown and cheesy concotion.
Ingredients
- 2 slices ½ inch thick white bread
- 2 slices cheddar or white cheddar or American cheese
- 2 slices of avocado
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 Tablespoon mayonnaise
Directions
Sandwich 2 slices of cheese and 2 slices of avocado between 2 slices of bread.
Preheat a skillet, and melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-low heat.
Spread or brush the outside of the sandwich with 1 tablespoon mayo and cook until light golden brown, about 4-6 minutes. Flip the sandwich, (add more butter to the pan if needed) and cook the other side until brown and the cheese is melted, another 4-6 minutes. You can press down on the sandwich gently so it browns evenly, but don’t smash it.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving663
Total Fat51g78%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated21g100%
Cholesterol93mg31%
Protein21g42%
Carbs33g11%
Vitamin A248µg28%
Vitamin B120.5µg21.5%
Vitamin B60.2mg17%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D22IU100%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K16µg13%
Calcium465mg46%
Fiber6g23%
Folate (food)93µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)113µg28%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium56mg13%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg26%
Phosphorus381mg54%
Polyunsaturated10gN/A
Potassium391mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg35.4%
Sodium744mg31%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg24.2%
Trans1gN/A
Water80gN/A
Zinc3mg27%
Tags