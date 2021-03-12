This take on the classic Roman-style artichoke, or Carciofi alla romana, is a seasonal nod to spring and the artichoke’s peak season. Fresh and light, it’s a welcome dish after months of wintery, heavy, rich courses. Part of the magic of this dish doesn’t take place in the kitchen. Consistent with his belief that all great food starts with quality ingredients, chef Angelo Elia prefers using imported Roman artichoke hearts marinated with olive oil, white balsamic vinegar and fresh herbs. They can be sourced at specialty Italian markets or online.
This recipe is by Angelo Elia, chef and owner of Angelo Elia's Pizza, Bar and Tapas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 2 whole marinated artichoke hearts with stems
- 3 Ounces arugula
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- Salt, to taste
- 2 oven roasted cherry tomatoes, halved and drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil, garlic and oregano
- 4 thin slices Prosciutto di Parma
- Shaved Parmesan Reggiano cheese, aged 24-months, for serving
- Balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil, for serving, if desired
Directions
Step 1: Prepare a grill to medium high heat. Cut 2 whole marinated artichoke hearts (with stems) in half lengthwise. Grill for 2 1/2 minutes, just long enough to make the grill marks. Set aside.
Step 2: In a medium bowl, place 3 ounces arugula. Toss with 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, 1 tablespoon olive oil and salt, to taste. Set aside.
Step 3: Divide arugula between two plates. Place 2 grilled artichokes on the bed of arugula on each plate. Place 2 thin slices prosciutto and 2 oven roasted cherry tomato halves next to each set of artichokes. Top with shaved Parmesan Reggiano. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil, if desired.