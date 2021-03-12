This take on the classic Roman-style artichoke, or Carciofi alla romana, is a seasonal nod to spring and the artichoke’s peak season. Fresh and light, it’s a welcome dish after months of wintery, heavy, rich courses. Part of the magic of this dish doesn’t take place in the kitchen. Consistent with his belief that all great food starts with quality ingredients, chef Angelo Elia prefers using imported Roman artichoke hearts marinated with olive oil, white balsamic vinegar and fresh herbs. They can be sourced at specialty Italian markets or online.

This recipe is by Angelo Elia, chef and owner of Angelo Elia's Pizza, Bar and Tapas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.