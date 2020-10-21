slow cooker fresh veggie lasagna

You won't miss the meat in this flavor-packed slow cooker lasagna. The best part? It takes just 20 minutes to prepare.
Ingredients
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 1/2 Cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
- 1/2 Cup part-skim Ricotta cheese
- 1/3 Cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 1 Teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 Cup low-sodium, fat-free marinara sauce (plus additional for serving)
- 1 medium zucchini, diced
- 4 no-boil lasagna noodles
- 1 bag baby spinach
- 1 Cup thinly sliced mushrooms
- Fresh basil leaves (optional)
Directions
Spray crockery pot of slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray.
Set aside.
In a small bowl, mix together mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, egg, oregano and garlic powder.
Spread 2 tablespoons of pasta sauce in bottom of pot.
Sprinkle 1/2 of zucchini over sauce and top with 1/3 of the cheese mixture.
Break two noodles into pieces to cover cheese.
Spread 2 tablespoons of sauce and then layer 1/2 of the spinach and 1/2 of the mushrooms.
Repeat layering, ending with cheese and the remaining sauce.
Firmly press ingredients into pot.
Cover and cook over low heat for four to five hours.
Allow lasagna to rest 20 minutes before cutting into wedges to serve.
Spoon a little extra sauce over each serving and top with a basil leaf, if desired.