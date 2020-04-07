  1. Home
French Onion Grilled Cheese

April 7, 2020
Like French onion soup in a sandwich
With caramelized onions and Gruyere cheese melted inside two slices of thick bread like Texas toast, it’s a mashup of two comforting dishes.

 

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
642
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 onion
  • 1 sprig fresh thyme (or a pinch dry thyme)
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 slices white bread
  • 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 Tablespoon mayonnaise
  • 2 slices Gruyere cheese

Directions

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sliced onions, thyme and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions soften and brown, about 5 minutes. Remove the onions and set aside in a bowl. 

Put 1 slice over slice of bread, spoon onions on top. Cover with second slice of cheese and sadnwich with second slice of bread.

Preheat a skillet, and melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-low heat.

Spread or brush the outside of the sandwich with 1 tablespoon mayo and cook until light golden brown, about 4-6 minutes. Flip the sandwich, (add more butter to the pan if needed) and cook the other side until brown and the cheese is melted, another 4-6 minutes. You can press down on the sandwich gently so it brown evenly, but don’t smash it.

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving642
Total Fat43g66%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated20g100%
Cholesterol98mg33%
Protein25g49%
Carbs41g14%
Vitamin A256µg28%
Vitamin B120.9µg38.3%
Vitamin B60.3mg21%
Vitamin C14mg16%
Vitamin D22IU100%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.2%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium691mg69%
Fiber5g20%
Folate (food)69µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)89µg22%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium65mg16%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg22%
Phosphorus469mg67%
Polyunsaturated9gN/A
Potassium363mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg27.5%
Sodium785mg33%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg27.9%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water155gN/A
Zinc3mg29%
