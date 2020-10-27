Matzo Ball Soup

Mix matzo meal, eggs, sea salt, rosemary, pepper and baking powder in large bowl until well blended.

Add 2 tablespoons of the chicken stock and vegetable shortening; mix just until blended.

Form into 1-inch balls.

Place on tray. Cover.

Refrigerate 1 hour.

Meanwhile, cook and stir carrots, onion and celery in large saucepan or Dutch oven on medium heat until softened.

Add remaining chicken stock and bay leaves.

Bring to simmer.

Reduce heat to medium-low.

Gently add matzo balls to stock.

Simmer 45 minutes or until matzo balls are tender.

(Toothpick inserted into center of matzo ball slides in easily.)

Sprinkle with dill.

Ladle into soup bowls.