Celebrate Hanukkah with this simple matzo ball soup recipe. It's up to you whether to prepare the matzo balls in vegetable shortening or rendered chicken fat.
Courtesy of McCormick
Notes
You may substitute the vegetable shortening with rendered chicken fat.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup matzo meal
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Sicilian Sea Salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Crushed Rosemary
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Coarse Grind Black Pepper
- 1/4 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1 container (32 ounces) Kitchen Basics® All Natural Original Chicken Stock, divided
- 2 Tablespoons tablespoons vegetable shortening
- 2 carrots, peeled and chopped
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 rib celery, chopped
- 2 McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Turkish Bay Leaves
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Dill Weed
Directions
Mix matzo meal, eggs, sea salt, rosemary, pepper and baking powder in large bowl until well blended.
Add 2 tablespoons of the chicken stock and vegetable shortening; mix just until blended.
Form into 1-inch balls.
Place on tray. Cover.
Refrigerate 1 hour.
Meanwhile, cook and stir carrots, onion and celery in large saucepan or Dutch oven on medium heat until softened.
Add remaining chicken stock and bay leaves.
Bring to simmer.
Reduce heat to medium-low.
Gently add matzo balls to stock.
Simmer 45 minutes or until matzo balls are tender.
(Toothpick inserted into center of matzo ball slides in easily.)
Sprinkle with dill.
Ladle into soup bowls.