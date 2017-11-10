Epcot’s International Festival of the Holidays Menu Is Here

Earlier this year, Walt Disney World announced that Epcot’s popular Holidays Around the World celebration has been rebranded as the Epcot International Festival of Holidays, and ever since then we’ve been waiting with bated breath to see just what this new festival will bring. Well, on November 9, the full menus for the 15 food booths were released, and they almost sound too good to be true.

The 15 food booths, technically called Holiday Kitchens, will each highlight a different region’s seasonal treats, The Disney Food Blog reports . Among the 15 Holiday kitchens, there are six new spots along the trail, including the Tarabaki Holiday Kitchen in Morocco, Hokkaido Holiday Kitchen in Japan, and the Yukon Holiday Kitchen in Canada. Each of these booths offers new and unique foods and beverages, such as a traditional French Canadian tourtière served with “Canadian Ketchup.”Some old favorites will be returning, too. Horchata margaritas are back in Mexico’s Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen and France’s Alsace Holiday Kitchen is bringing back their slice of chocolate Christmas yule log — a charming candidate for your Instagram feed.

Of course, no holiday celebration would be complete without cookies, which will be quite plentiful at the new Cookie Nook booth. There will be classic offerings such as a snowflake sugar cookie, snickerdoodles, and gingerbread, but if you’re a little more adventurous you can also get a traditional Austrian Sachertorte (chocolate cake with apricot jam and dark chocolate glaze) or a gingersnap with cream cheese icing and a cranberry jam.



