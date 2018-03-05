10 Things You Won’t See at the Royal Wedding

If there’s one wedding to end all weddings in 2018, it has to be the marriage of Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle. Royal watchers, celebrity gossip fans, and lovers of elegant weddings are counting down the days until this couple says “I do.” And while key details like Meghan’s wedding dress are kept top secret until May 19, there is one thing we know for sure about this wedding: It will look nothing like the average person’s big day.

It’s not likely to look a whole heck of a lot like Prince William and Duchess Catherine ’s 2011 wedding, either. Because Prince Harry is fifth (soon to be sixth) in line for the throne, his wedding day is going to be a more low-key affair than that of his big brother’s. And because Prince Harry and Meghan are a modern couple, a few royal traditions (like a fruit cake) are less likely than average to make appearances at the reception.Of course, you can still expect a few things. A stunning, long-sleeved dress on Meghan, adorable appearances by Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and plenty of celebrities are all basically guaranteed. But don’t wait with baited breath for these 10 things