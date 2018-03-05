Royal Wedding
Invictus Toronto
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  3. Celebrity Bites
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  3. Celebrity Bites

10 Things You Won’t See at the Royal Wedding

By
Editor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will look a lot different than yours

If there’s one wedding to end all weddings in 2018, it has to be the marriage of Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle. Royal watchers, celebrity gossip fans, and lovers of elegant weddings are counting down the days until this couple says “I do.” And while key details like Meghan’s wedding dress are kept top secret until May 19, there is one thing we know for sure about this wedding: It will look nothing like the average person’s big day.

More Royal News:



For the 10 Things You Won’t See at the Royal Wedding Gallery, click here.

It’s not likely to look a whole heck of a lot like Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s 2011 wedding, either. Because Prince Harry is fifth (soon to be sixth) in line for the throne, his wedding day is going to be a more low-key affair than that of his big brother’s. And because Prince Harry and Meghan are a modern couple, a few royal traditions (like a fruit cake) are less likely than average to make appearances at the reception.

Of course, you can still expect a few things. A stunning, long-sleeved dress on Meghan, adorable appearances by Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and plenty of celebrities are all basically guaranteed. But don’t wait with baited breath for these 10 things

Related Links
12 Weird Things You Didn't Know You Could Rent for Your Wedding10 Wedding Trends That Need to Go Away Right Now10 Fairytale-Inspired Wedding Cake Toppers
Tags
Weddings
celebrity bites
royal family
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry