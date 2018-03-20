Texas Rangers Pitcher Kills and Eats the Bull That Caused His Injury

Texas Rangers pitcher Martin Perez found the perfect way to exact revenge on the bull that caused him to break his right elbow: He killed him and ate him.

In December, a bull charged at the left-hander while he was on his ranch in Venezuela. According to Sports Illustrated, while attempting to dodge the animal, he fell and broke his non-pitching elbow, resulting in an injury that required surgery.

Now recovered, Perez was asked about the bull’s fate after his spring training debut on March 18. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Perez told reporters, "I killed him and I ate him. It was good meat. No more bull.”

According to Sports Illustrated, the 26-year-old was originally expected to miss four months after surgery, but after his Cactus League debut he declared himself ready for the season opener.

